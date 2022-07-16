FORECAST: Soggy Sunday ahead of our next heat wave

WEATHER HEADLINES

Heavy rain and downpours likely through Monday

Flash flooding possible for low lying and flood prone areas

Another heat wave returns this week with mid 90s and high humidity expected

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect a wet and soggy second half to the weekend with heavy rain likely at times. We’ll see a few breaks in the heaviest downpours throughout the day with flash flooding possible, especially for low lying and flood prone areas.

Showers and storms continue overnight with heavy rain and downpours likely. Ponding on roadways is possible for those commuting early Monday morning, give yourself extra time to reach your destinations!

Rain and storms continue for the first half of Monday with chances steadily tapering off through the day. Temperatures remain below average with highs only in the low to mid 80s.

A few lingering downpours are possible for early Monday night. Skies clear to partly cloudy as the rain ends with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

