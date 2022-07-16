Louisville Father returns from overseas to watch son race for the first time

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville father Jordan Newby returned from overseas and came out to a track meet to watch his son race for the first time.

Newby’s 7-year old son Josiah Newby competed in the 100 meter run at Eastern Highschool Saturday.

“Hey, whatever the outcome today, like I said, I am proud of him regardless. I’ve been proud of him for the last 7 months. I’ve been proud of him for the last 7 years. So I am just excited to be here. I’m just excited to see the growth that he’s had,” Jordan Newby said.

Josiah’s parents said he’s gravitated to sports from a young age and plays baseball, football, basketball, and runs track. He plays The 7-year old said said his all time favorite sport is track.

”That’s because I like to run a lot. and I’m really fast,” Josiah Newby said.

Fast enough, to earn himself quite the nickname. Josiah was crowned “Fastest Kid in the Ville” after winning first place, among first graders, in the 60 meter dash back in February. For the past 7 months Josiah’s mother, Cydnii Newby, has made sure to capture every moment, sending each snapshot to Josiah’s dad Jordan.

“He’s {Josiah} been into sports pretty much his whole seven years of life. From the time he was a baby,” Cydnii Newby said. “From the time “It’s his life. And He knows it makes daddy proud. That’s even more reason why he is just so focused and determined to do so well.”

For the past 7 months, Josiah’s mother said she made sure to capture every single moment, sending them to Josiah’s dad Jordan who has been deployed in Africa with the Air National Guard. Jordan Newby surprised Josiah at football practice when he got back home Thursday.

”I probably cried behind closed doors a little bit. I shed a few tears myself. Because I was just as eager to see him as he was excited to see me. Excited to see the wife. It was just an awesome moment,” Jordan Newby said.

