Louisville government requiring paid alarm registration to reduce false alarm calls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro government introduced a new program in an attempt to reduce or eliminate false alarm calls within the city.

The False Alarm Reduction Program makes changes to Louisville Metro Government Ordinance 127, requiring alarm users in the city to register their monitored system and pay a $15 yearly fee to Louisville Metro Government.

Louisville Metro Police discussed the changes in a social media post, saying the ordinance encourages alarm users and businesses to properly use, install and maintain their systems to improve reliability and reduce the number of false alarms.

The ordinance would also require licenses, establish fees and provide penalties for violations, according to LMPD.

New users are asked to register their alarms and current users asked to update information at the following website.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.