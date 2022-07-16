Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville, Indianapolis CBP officers seize more than $200,000 of counterfeit sports paraphernalia

CBP Officers in Louisville and Indianapolis Intercept Multiple Shipments of Counterfeit Sports...
CBP Officers in Louisville and Indianapolis Intercept Multiple Shipments of Counterfeit Sports Paraphernalia(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Indianapolis and Louisville seized over $200,000 worth of counterfeit sports paraphernalia on Monday and Tuesday.

According to a CBP media release, officers seized 178 counterfeit championship rings and 171 counterfeit professional sports jerseys. If genuine, the paraphernalia would have a combined Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) value of $288,350.

The first shipments came in Monday night. Indianapolis officers found 108 counterfeit jerseys from several National Basketball Association (NBA), Major League Baseball (MLB), and National Football League teams, the release said. All the counterfeits were supposed to be sent to a residence in Bakersfield, California.

That same day, CBP officers in Louisville stopped 63 counterfeit MLB jerseys from reaching a home in University Park, Illinois.

Louisville officers discovered another shipment containing 178 counterfeit championship rings headed to West Chapel, Florida on Tuesday. The championship rings were for the Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, St. Louis Cardinals, NBA Boston Celtics, and the University of Georgia, the release said.

All the shipments were coming in from various locations in China.

Officers deemed the shipments as counterfeit based on a variety of factors like an improper description of goods, the value declared, packaging, poor quality materials and more.

“Shipments like these prey on the many sports fans across the nation who may be duped into paying high prices for non-genuine products,” LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations-Chicago Field Office said. “I’m extremely proud of these officers’ determination in stopping illicit shipments, and our commitment to protecting the American economy.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

