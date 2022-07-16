Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Louisville man on home incarceration arrested after marijuana, fentanyl found by officers

Dewan Hill, 41, was arrested Thursday afternoon.
Dewan Hill, 41, was arrested Thursday afternoon.(LMDC)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing several charges after officers allegedly found a large amount of drugs during a home incarceration check.

Thursday afternoon, Louisville Metro police officers went to the home of Dewan Hill, 41, and found a black duffle bag behind a dryer.

According to Hill’s arrest report, the duffle bag contained two large bags of marijuana, 17 small bags of marijuana, two baggies of suspected fentanyl and one baggie of suspected crack cocaine.

Also in the bag were two scales, a measuring cup with white residue, a handgun with a full magazine, and a box of ammo.

Hill was arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana and fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(From left to right, top to bottom) Officers Daniel Burnett, Nicholas Hollkamp, Joshua...
LMPD releases bodycam footage, names of officers involved in Dirt Bowl shooting
Black smoke poured from the roof of City Club Apartments at 800 So. 4th Street after debris...
Crews extinguish fire at high-rise apartment building
UofL, retired doctor sued: woman accuses doctor of inseminating her with his sperm
Iowa basketball commit Ava Jones and her parents were injured after a car hit them Tuesday...
Kansas high school basketball star suffered broken back in DUI crash
Parents and alumni of Bullitt Central High School claim the school's new parking pass policy is...
Bullitt Central parents, alumni speak out against school’s proposed parking pass policy

Latest News

Indiana doctors say ectopic pregnancies could be deadly for pregnant Hoosiers if lawmakers ban...
Indiana doctors express dangers and signs of ectopic pregnancies
On Friday, the completion of $1.2 million pavilion marked the end of a $3.5 million improvement...
Multi-million dollar improvements to Historic Locust Grove complete
There is a suspect in the investigation and that the suspect is an inmate.
LMDC releases identity of inmate who died in custody
Some older Americans are coming out of retirement because they just cannot make ends meet.
Make Ends Meet: Aging and Inflation