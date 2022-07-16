Louisville man on home incarceration arrested after marijuana, fentanyl found by officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing several charges after officers allegedly found a large amount of drugs during a home incarceration check.

Thursday afternoon, Louisville Metro police officers went to the home of Dewan Hill, 41, and found a black duffle bag behind a dryer.

According to Hill’s arrest report, the duffle bag contained two large bags of marijuana, 17 small bags of marijuana, two baggies of suspected fentanyl and one baggie of suspected crack cocaine.

Also in the bag were two scales, a measuring cup with white residue, a handgun with a full magazine, and a box of ammo.

Hill was arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana and fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

