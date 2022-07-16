Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Slugger Hitting Science Center annouces fall developmental program and tryouts

The Louisville Slugger Hitting Science Center Fall Developmental Program is a big part of the new baseball league.
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Slugger Hitting Science Center (LSHSC) hosted a workout and tryouts for the 10U-17U baseball league on Saturday.

The Louisville Slugger Hitting Science Center Fall Developmental Program is a big part of the new baseball league. Athletes will have the chance to be evaluated and given an individual development curriculum that will be designed specifically for their strengths and weaknesses.

Fall Developmental Program players will spend half their time playing games throughout the week and the other half training with LSHSC coaches and instructors.

To learn more about the league and to register, click or tap here.

