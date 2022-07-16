Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Norton Healthcare’s VETS clean-up Greenwood Cemetery

The detail work included all types of yard work like removing overgrown weeds and other debris.
The detail work included all types of yard work like removing overgrown weeds and other debris.(WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The National Association of Black Veterans has joined Norton Healthcare’s VETS employee resource group to help clean-up Greenwood Cemetery Saturday.

According to the release, the detail work included all types of yard work like removing overgrown weeds and other debris.

Greenwood Cemetery is the final resting place of several black military veterans. After many years of neglect, there is a great need for grounds maintenance.

One of the volunteers from Norton Healthcare shared how acts of service like this aren’t just for the people who have passed on.

“You don’t just have to be a veteran to support veterans,” Keith Cook said. “The families of the veterans are just as important as the veterans themselves.”

There is already a second date scheduled for August to continue the grounds work.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson District Court Judge Julie Kaelin. .
Judge criticized for actions in fatal crash case involving rising basketball star
Motorcyclist killed in overnight crash
Woman wounded in early morning shooting
Desmine Croom was charged with attempted murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Man charged with attempted murder after shooting at Manslick Road convenience store
(From left to right, top to bottom) Officers Daniel Burnett, Nicholas Hollkamp, Joshua...
LMPD releases bodycam footage, names of officers involved in Dirt Bowl shooting

Latest News

The investigation is still ongoing and there are no suspects in custody at this time.
Victim’s name released in Pleasure Ridge Park stabbing death
The Louisville Slugger Hitting Science Center Fall Developmental Program is a big part of the...
Louisville Slugger Hitting Science Center annouces fall developmental program and tryouts
A suspect was located and arrested as the investigation unfolded.
Victim in the hospital after stabbing on Dixie Highway
As the hottest months of the year are upon us, first responders are reminding people to...
Preventing hot car deaths this summer