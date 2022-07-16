Norton Healthcare’s VETS clean-up Greenwood Cemetery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The National Association of Black Veterans has joined Norton Healthcare’s VETS employee resource group to help clean-up Greenwood Cemetery Saturday.

According to the release, the detail work included all types of yard work like removing overgrown weeds and other debris.

Greenwood Cemetery is the final resting place of several black military veterans. After many years of neglect, there is a great need for grounds maintenance.

One of the volunteers from Norton Healthcare shared how acts of service like this aren’t just for the people who have passed on.

“You don’t just have to be a veteran to support veterans,” Keith Cook said. “The families of the veterans are just as important as the veterans themselves.”

There is already a second date scheduled for August to continue the grounds work.

