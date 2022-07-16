Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Victim in the hospital after stabbing on Dixie Highway

A suspect was located and arrested as the investigation unfolded.
A suspect was located and arrested as the investigation unfolded.(WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital after being stabbed on Dixie Highway Friday night.

According to LMPD, officers responded to the 1400 block of Dixie Highway on a report of a stabbing. When officers got to the scene, they found a woman suffering from a stab wound. She was taken to UofL and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers located a male suspect, he was arrested and is facing charges in connection to this stabbing.

LMPD’s Second Division is handling the investigation.

No names have been released and no details have been shared about the suspect.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson District Court Judge Julie Kaelin. .
Judge criticized for actions in fatal crash case involving rising basketball star
Motorcyclist killed in overnight crash
Woman wounded in early morning shooting
Desmine Croom was charged with attempted murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Man charged with attempted murder after shooting at Manslick Road convenience store
(From left to right, top to bottom) Officers Daniel Burnett, Nicholas Hollkamp, Joshua...
LMPD releases bodycam footage, names of officers involved in Dirt Bowl shooting

Latest News

Tenants at Finish Line Apartments read their demands
Finish Line Apartment tenants demand to sit down with property owners
CBP Officers in Louisville and Indianapolis Intercept Multiple Shipments of Counterfeit Sports...
Louisville, Indianapolis CBP officers seize more than $200,000 of counterfeit sports paraphernalia
Louisville Metro government introduced a new program in an attempt to reduce or eliminate false...
Louisville government requiring paid alarm registration to reduce false alarm calls
Dewan Hill, 41, was arrested Thursday afternoon.
Louisville man on home incarceration arrested after marijuana, fentanyl found by officers