Victim in the hospital after stabbing on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital after being stabbed on Dixie Highway Friday night.

According to LMPD, officers responded to the 1400 block of Dixie Highway on a report of a stabbing. When officers got to the scene, they found a woman suffering from a stab wound. She was taken to UofL and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers located a male suspect, he was arrested and is facing charges in connection to this stabbing.

LMPD’s Second Division is handling the investigation.

No names have been released and no details have been shared about the suspect.

