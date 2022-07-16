Contact Troubleshooters
Victim’s name released in Pleasure Ridge Park stabbing death

The investigation is still ongoing and there are no suspects in custody at this time.
The investigation is still ongoing and there are no suspects in custody at this time.
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the victim who died after being stabbed on the 6800 block of Capella Lane in Pleasure Ridge Park.

According to the release, Kasey Hunley, 28 of Louisville, died from his injuries at the UofL Hospital.

Just before 5p.m. on Monday, officers responded to reports of a man suffering from a laceration. He died Wednesday from his injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing and there are no suspects in custody at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

