Cyclist hit and killed near Terry Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A cyclist was hit and killed near Terry Road and Wood Road Sunday.

According to LMPD, officers responded to a report of a person down in the roadway around 2:30a.m. Sunday. When officers got to the scene, a victim was found in the southbound lane of Terry Road near River Point Road.

During LMPD’s Traffic Unit’s investigation, officers learned that the bicyclist was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Terry Road. The cyclist was hit by a vehicle and then ejected from the bike. The unknown vehicle and driver fled the scene.

After the cyclist was hit by the first vehicle, there was a second car that struck the victim. The second driver did not stop to render aid.

EMS was called to the scene but did not transport the victim. The cyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating this as a hit and run.

If you have any information or may have been in the area at the time of the incident please call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal.

