Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Cyclist hit and killed near Terry Road

The cyclist was hit by two separate vehicles that failed to stop.
The cyclist was hit by two separate vehicles that failed to stop.
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A cyclist was hit and killed near Terry Road and Wood Road Sunday.

According to LMPD, officers responded to a report of a person down in the roadway around 2:30a.m. Sunday. When officers got to the scene, a victim was found in the southbound lane of Terry Road near River Point Road.

During LMPD’s Traffic Unit’s investigation, officers learned that the bicyclist was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Terry Road. The cyclist was hit by a vehicle and then ejected from the bike. The unknown vehicle and driver fled the scene.

After the cyclist was hit by the first vehicle, there was a second car that struck the victim. The second driver did not stop to render aid.

EMS was called to the scene but did not transport the victim. The cyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating this as a hit and run.

If you have any information or may have been in the area at the time of the incident please call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenants at Finish Line Apartments read their demands
Finish Line Apartment tenants demand to sit down with property owners
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
The investigation is still ongoing and there are no suspects in custody at this time.
Victim’s name released in Pleasure Ridge Park stabbing death
Jefferson District Court Judge Julie Kaelin. .
Judge criticized for actions in fatal crash case involving rising basketball star
A suspect was located and arrested as the investigation unfolded.
Victim in the hospital after stabbing on Dixie Highway

Latest News

The victim was transported to UofL to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Man being treated after Shawnee neighborhood shooting
The Dirt Bowl has been put on pause after last weekend's shooting.
Dirt Bowl suspended for a week after shooting at Shawnee Park
The Dirt Bowl has been put on pause after last weekend's shooting.
Dirt Bowl suspended for a week after shooting at Shawnee Park
Are things getting worse for pedestrians on bicyclists on Louisville streets?
Are things getting worse for pedestrians on bicyclists on Louisville streets?