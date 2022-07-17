Dirt Bowl suspended for a week after shooting at Shawnee Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A week after a police shooting caught on camera in Shawnee. LMPD officers in exchange of bullets with a wanted man. Now, in the aftermath, the Dirt Bowl has been put on pause.

As Ravon Churchill steps onto the court at Shawnee Park he’s reminded about what is, what was, and what should’ve been this weekend.

“The Dirt Bowl is a positive event and what happened last weekend was a huge negative,” Churchill said. “And we have a lot to overcome to erase that negative and people won’t ever forget that.”

When police tried to arrest a wanted man, just minutes after the final whistle on the day’s set of games. Only to have chaos break out.

The man, Herbert Lee, accused of shooting an officer in his vest prompting the police response.

For Churchill, the Dirt Bowl’s organizer, it’s been a rough week fielding phone calls and trying to figure out how to move on.

“Ad nauseam. All week. I’ve been hearing it all week long. It’s all I’ve been talking about,” Churchill said. “The Dirt Bowl is an institution and a lot of people are disappointed that we’re not playing games right now.”

Part of that problem solving process meant a meeting with LMPD’s Chief and Louisville’s Mayor deciding to step back and suspend the Dirt Bowl for a week.

“It was incredibly stressful for a number of individuals and I think I wanted to ensure that the temperature of the officers was one where they could go out there and feel comfortable and confident,” Chief Shields said. “I wasn’t sure if we would have a number of protestors show up and I wasn’t going to put them in that space. And I think that we realized that time could help us ensure that we put on a really successful event.”

A week-long timeout both sides think could do a little good. As everyone recover and looks ahead to next weekend’s tip off.

“This court behind me is sacred ground and thousands of players over the course of 53 years have played at this park. And it’s a peaceful event and we want it to remain peaceful,” Churchill said.

The goal is to pick back up next week with the Dirt Bowl playoffs and the championship game on August 7.

We asked Chief Shields about LMPD continue to provide security for the tournament. She told WAVE that because it’s a city-sponsored event, held in a public park, LMPD would be doing the security detail.

