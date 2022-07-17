Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD issues Golden Alert for missing 73-year-old man last seen in Southside neighborhood

By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 73-year-old man last seen in the Southside neighborhood.

Abdurahman Dautovic was last seen on Sunday around 7 a.m. in the 600 block of Douglas Park, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said.

He was last seen wearing a grey, puffy winter coat, dark blue jogging pants and brown shoes. Ellis said it is possible Dautovic is wearing the same ball cap as the picture attached.

Abdurahman Dautovic was last seen on Sunday around 7 a.m.
Abdurahman Dautovic was last seen on Sunday around 7 a.m.(LMPD)

If anyone knows anything about Dautovic’s whereabouts or sees him, please call 911 or 574-LMPD (5673).

