LMPD issues Golden Alert for missing 73-year-old man last seen in Southside neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 73-year-old man last seen in the Southside neighborhood.

Abdurahman Dautovic was last seen on Sunday around 7 a.m. in the 600 block of Douglas Park, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said.

He was last seen wearing a grey, puffy winter coat, dark blue jogging pants and brown shoes. Ellis said it is possible Dautovic is wearing the same ball cap as the picture attached.

(Story continues below)

Abdurahman Dautovic was last seen on Sunday around 7 a.m. (LMPD)

If anyone knows anything about Dautovic’s whereabouts or sees him, please call 911 or 574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.