Louisville golfer competes in U.S. Adaptive Open

Lucas Jones will compete in the U.S. Adaptive Open from July 18-20.
Lucas Jones will compete in the U.S. Adaptive Open from July 18-20.(Lucas Jones)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville golfer will compete in the inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open.

Lucas Jones is an assistant golf coach at Bellarmine University, where he also competed at the college level.

Jones was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma when he was 11 years old. Radiation and chemotherapy treatments left his right leg about three inches shorter than the left, and he also has muscle weakness.

His diagnosis forced him to give up contact sports, so he turned to golf.

He’s one of 96 golfers competing in the Adaptive Open.

According to the USGA website, the tournament is aimed at golfers with “physical, visual, and intellectual impairments.” It will be held at Course No. 6 at historic Pinehurst Resort & Country Club on July 18-20, 2022. The course will be accessible to people with different impairments.

“Golf is really a special sport with that you can play it at almost any age and now you’re seeing with any impairments,” Jones said. “There’s so many people who have adapted to this game and truly love it. It just includes so many different people during many aspects in their walk of life.”

