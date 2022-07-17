Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Man being treated after Shawnee neighborhood shooting

The victim was transported to UofL to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The victim was transported to UofL to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.(WCAX)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being treated for a gunshot wound after a reported shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Sunday.

According to LMPD, around 1:15a.m. officers responded to the 4600 block of Jewell Avenue for a reported shooting. Officers located a man at the scene, believed to be in his 40s, with a gunshot wound.

EMS was called and he was transported to UofL to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

LMPD’s Second Division is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenants at Finish Line Apartments read their demands
Finish Line Apartment tenants demand to sit down with property owners
The investigation is still ongoing and there are no suspects in custody at this time.
Victim’s name released in Pleasure Ridge Park stabbing death
Jefferson District Court Judge Julie Kaelin. .
Judge criticized for actions in fatal crash case involving rising basketball star
A suspect was located and arrested as the investigation unfolded.
Victim in the hospital after stabbing on Dixie Highway
Dewan Hill, 41, was arrested Thursday afternoon.
Louisville man on home incarceration arrested after marijuana, fentanyl found by officers

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 6 a.m. Weather - Sunday, July 17, 2022
The Dirt Bowl has been put on pause after last weekend's shooting.
Dirt Bowl suspended for a week after shooting at Shawnee Park
The Dirt Bowl has been put on pause after last weekend's shooting.
Dirt Bowl suspended for a week after shooting at Shawnee Park
Are things getting worse for pedestrians on bicyclists on Louisville streets?
Are things getting worse for pedestrians on bicyclists on Louisville streets?