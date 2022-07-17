Man being treated after Shawnee neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being treated for a gunshot wound after a reported shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Sunday.

According to LMPD, around 1:15a.m. officers responded to the 4600 block of Jewell Avenue for a reported shooting. Officers located a man at the scene, believed to be in his 40s, with a gunshot wound.

EMS was called and he was transported to UofL to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

LMPD’s Second Division is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal.

