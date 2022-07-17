Contact Troubleshooters
Man in hospital after early morning shooting on Dixie Highway

When officers arrived, they searched the area and were unable to find a victim.
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a reported shooting on the 1600 block of Dixie Highway Sunday morning.

According to LMPD, around 5:20a.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they searched the area and were unable to find a victim. Officers did locate a scene and began the investigation.

Officers were then made aware of a victim that showed up to UofL with a gunshot wound to his hand. The victim was alert and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

LMPD’s Second Division is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD or utilize the Crime Tip portal.

