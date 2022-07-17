Contact Troubleshooters
‘Multiple’ victims reported after shooting at Greenwood Park Mall

Credit: WTHR
Credit: WTHR(WTHR)
By Karli VanCleave
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WPTA) -Police are investigating a shooting at Greenwood Park Mall.

According to WTHR in Indianapolis, it was reported around 6 p.m. Sunday. Greenwood Police confirm “several” people are injured, including the shooter.

First responders are still clearing the mall and ask that people avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

