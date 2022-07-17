‘Multiple’ victims reported after shooting at Greenwood Park Mall

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WPTA) -Police are investigating a shooting at Greenwood Park Mall.

According to WTHR in Indianapolis, it was reported around 6 p.m. Sunday. Greenwood Police confirm “several” people are injured, including the shooter.

First responders are still clearing the mall and ask that people avoid the area.

IMPD is assisting with an incident at the Greenwood Park Mall. Please avoid the area. Greenwood Police Department is the lead agency. Please avoid sharing misinformation on social media until they confirm details. pic.twitter.com/uttgroT809 — IMPD (@IMPDnews) July 17, 2022

