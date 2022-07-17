UPDATE: Missing child with autism found safe

Contact Troubleshooters
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to Missing Persons and 7th Division Command, Keaton Schweitzer has been found safe.

The request for the public help has been canceled.

LMPD wants to thank everyone for sharing and getting word out about Keaton.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD is searching for a missing autistic child.

According to a release, police is asking the public’s help in locating 7 year old Keaton Schweitzer. Keaton was last seen around 11a.m. Sunday in the area of Cinderella and Clearridge Place.

LMPD took to twitter:

If you have seen Keaton you are asked to call 911 or 574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

