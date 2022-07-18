Contact Troubleshooters
2 killed, 3 injured in LaRue County crash

(Phil Anderson)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A two-vehilce crash late Sunday in LaRue County claimed the lives of two and sent three others to hospitals for treatment.

The collision happened around 10:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Bardstown Road in LaRue County. Kentucky State Police investigators say a Chrysler 300 was heading south when it crossed the center line into the path of a Dodge Charger.

A passenger in the Chrysler, Victoria Sharp, 34, of Lebanon, died in the crash. A passenger in the Charger, Carla Parker, 41, of Sonora, was taken to Baptist Health Hardin but later died from her injuries.

The drivers of both vehicles were airlifted to UofL Hospital with life-threatening injuries. A juvenile in the Charger was taken to Baptist Health Hardin and is expected to survive.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

