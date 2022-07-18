Death of 7-year-old in Louisville foster care under investigation

Contact Troubleshooters
Officials are investigating the death of a 7-year-old child who died while in foster care in Louisville.(Source: KSLA News 12)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials are investigating the death of a 7-year-old child who died while in foster care in Louisville.

Investigation began after a child’s death was reported on Sunday at the Bellewood and Brooklawn facility in Bashford Manor just off Goldsmith Lane.

Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis confirmed the child’s death and that the department’s homicide unit was investigating.

Police said results from the medical examiner are pending for the child’s cause and manner of death.

The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services confirmed the child died while in foster care and that multiple cabinet investigations began on Sunday.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

