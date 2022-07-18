Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Areas of fog early Tuesday, ALERT DAY Wednesday

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Kevin Harned
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Patchy fog develops Tuesday morning
  • Alert Day on Wednesday for heat index values up to 109°
  • Scattered strong storms Wednesday evening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Areas of fog will be possible overnight on Monday.

Some locally dense fog could reduce visibilities to less than a mile by early Tuesday morning. Lows will generally be in the 60s and near 70 for the core of the city.

After the morning fog dissipates by afternoon, we’ll see a partly sunny and hot day with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s on Tuesday. Most will stay dry Tuesday afternoon, but there is a very small shower chance toward evening.

Tuesday evening looks mainly dry and mostly clear with overnight lows in the 70s. A steady light breeze will help prevent any sort of widespread fog formation heading into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday is a WAVE Weather Alert Day as heat index values will rocket into the 102-109° range in the afternoon with actual air temperature in the mid 90s.

There is also a chance for scattered strong storms during the early evening hours to watch.

Behind the cold front bringing Wednesday evening’s storm chance we’ll see slightly less intense heat for Thursday as highs get into the lower 90s.

Dry weather for the rest of the week helps boost highs to near 100 degrees by late in the weekend.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, July 18, 2022

