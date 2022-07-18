Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

FORECAST: Rounds of rain continue

Rounds of rain remain possible throughout the day.
Rounds of rain remain possible throughout the day.(WILX)
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • FLOODING THREAT: Rounds of heavy rain this morning may cause localized flooding issues
  • HEAT: Highs top out in the mid to upper 90s towards the upcoming weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rounds of showers and thunderstorms continue through the morning. Wet roads and flooding may impact the morning commute. Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible this afternoon as highs max out in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Skies are partly cloudy tonight as temperatures fall into the 60s and low 70s. Patchy fog is possible in some spots overnight.

Plenty of sunshine is in Tuesday’s forecast as highs climb to near 90°.

Tuesday night features clear skies and lows in the 70s.

A front pushing through may bring isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms into the forecast Wednesday evening/night. Some of those thunderstorms may be strong. Highs look to climb well into the 90s for the end of the week and upcoming weekend.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenants at Finish Line Apartments read their demands
Finish Line Apartment tenants demand to sit down with property owners
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
Chief: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
Credit: WTHR
‘Multiple’ victims reported after shooting at Greenwood Park Mall
The cyclist was hit by two separate vehicles that failed to stop.
Cyclist hit and killed near Terry Road

Latest News

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Sunday, July 17, 2022
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Sunday, July 17, 2022
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 7/15
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Friday, July 15, 2022
StormTalk!
StormTALK! Weather Blog Announcement