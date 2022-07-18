FORECAST: Rounds of rain continue

WEATHER HEADLINES

FLOODING THREAT: Rounds of heavy rain this morning may cause localized flooding issues

HEAT: Highs top out in the mid to upper 90s towards the upcoming weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rounds of showers and thunderstorms continue through the morning. Wet roads and flooding may impact the morning commute. Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible this afternoon as highs max out in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Skies are partly cloudy tonight as temperatures fall into the 60s and low 70s. Patchy fog is possible in some spots overnight.

Plenty of sunshine is in Tuesday’s forecast as highs climb to near 90°.

Tuesday night features clear skies and lows in the 70s.

A front pushing through may bring isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms into the forecast Wednesday evening/night. Some of those thunderstorms may be strong. Highs look to climb well into the 90s for the end of the week and upcoming weekend.

