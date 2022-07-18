FORECAST: Spotty showers into the evening; Heat have coming

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAIN CHANCES: Scattered showers/thunder possible through about 10 p.m.

INTENSE HEAT: Arrives in two waves, Wednesday and again Friday & the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will hold tough into the afternoon with passing showers at times. Any sun peeks will push us quickly into the lower 80s.

Brief evening downpours/thunderstorms are possible before a quieter overnight takes place. Watch for some patchy fog toward sunrise.

Partly sunny and hot on Tuesday with highs reaching into the lower 90s.

Tuesday night features clear skies and lows in the 70s.

The heat will surge upward into Wednesday with a minor drop Thursday. But that drop will just be a tease as the heat builds right back in just in time for the weekend. And it could get close to record levels.

