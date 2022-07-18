Contact Troubleshooters
Goode Weather Blog 7/18

GoodeMorning 2020
GoodeMorning 2020(wave3news)
By Brian Goode
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

SIZZLING INTO THE WEEKEND

The jump into the upper 90s is likely into the weekend. Could we crack 100 degrees again? It is possible.

Highs into the upper 90s to around 100 degrees toward the weekend.
Highs into the upper 90s to around 100 degrees toward the weekend.

T-STORMS WEDNESDAY?

While we could get a t-storm in the pre-dawn hours with the warm front, it is Wednesday Evening that is in question when it comes to a line of strong/severe t-storms that could pop. Given the instability with the heat and humidity that day, we’ll need to watch this. A couple of the hi-res models we look at are still hinting at this.

Showing a line of t-storms possible.
Showing a line of t-storms possible.
Also indicating a line of t-storms.
Also indicating a line of t-storms.

HOT AND QUITE HUMID

While the heat will increase toward the weekend, Wednesday will see a surge of 90s as well. In fact, Wednesday is trending toward the main day that we’ll see the overlapping of the heat and humidity to produce a fairly high heat index that could reach or even exceed 105° for a few hours in the afternoon. The data continues to hint as setup.

For Wednesday Afternoon
For Wednesday Afternoon

