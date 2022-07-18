Goode Weather Blog 7/18
SIZZLING INTO THE WEEKEND
The jump into the upper 90s is likely into the weekend. Could we crack 100 degrees again? It is possible.
T-STORMS WEDNESDAY?
While we could get a t-storm in the pre-dawn hours with the warm front, it is Wednesday Evening that is in question when it comes to a line of strong/severe t-storms that could pop. Given the instability with the heat and humidity that day, we’ll need to watch this. A couple of the hi-res models we look at are still hinting at this.
HOT AND QUITE HUMID
While the heat will increase toward the weekend, Wednesday will see a surge of 90s as well. In fact, Wednesday is trending toward the main day that we’ll see the overlapping of the heat and humidity to produce a fairly high heat index that could reach or even exceed 105° for a few hours in the afternoon. The data continues to hint as setup.
