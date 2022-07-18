Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS to offer free curbside meals to students

The drive-thru meal pickups will be available at eight JCPS schools.
By Brian Shlonsky
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For too many Louisville families, there’s an anxiety about where the next meal might be coming from.

That’s why JCPS will be offering free, curbside drive-thru meal delivery for any child under the age of 18 for two weeks.

The drive-thru meal pickups will be available at eight schools on July 21 and July 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Three schools will have evening pickup from 5-7 p.m.

“We know with the ongoing supply chain issues and the pandemic, that budgets are very very tight,” Dan Ellnor, Assistant Director of School and Nutrition Services for JCPS said.  “So parents will do the same as last summer. Pull up, say I have two children in school, and they will give them five days of meals each.”

Each family can pick up five breakfasts and five lunches for each child. Any child under the age of 18 is eligible, and they don’t have to be JCPS students.

In June alone, JCPS gave out 128,000 breakfasts and lunches.

“We know the need is out there in the community,” Ellnor said. “We’re over 70 percent free and reduced, so this is an important program for Louisville.”

More information on where the eight pickup sites are located can be found on the JCPS website.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

