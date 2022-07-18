KHS CARE-a-van bringing mobile vet care to West Louisville Monday and Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society debuted a new mobile vet clinic last month. The affordable pet care will be available Monday and Tuesday, July 18-19 at Norton Healthcare’s Sports and Learning Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment.

Pet owners can get a lot of services, including vaccines, microchipping, nail trims, and heartworm tests.

To schedule an appointment, check out their website here.

KHS is committed to visiting the West Louisville area once a month so if you miss this opportunity, they will be back August 15-16.

“It’s very affordable. It’s low cost, high quality,” said Sarah Brown Meehan with KHS.

