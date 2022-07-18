Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville community reacts to man struck by two cars during hit-and-run on Terry Road

Michael Basham was hit not once, but twice by two different cars while he was riding his bike on Terry Road around 2:30am Sunday morning.
By David Ochoa
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Michael Basham was hit not once, but twice by two different cars while he was riding his bike on Terry Road around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Both cars kept driving after he was hit. Now, the community that knew him so well is looking for justice.

“He needs his justice,” Bob Raymer, owner of Gorilla Bob’s Grub Shack said. “He’s as human as anyone else is.”

Basham was homeless, but not helpless.

“You see a lot of folks out holding signs up ‘will work for food,’ and they have no intentions on working,” Raymer said. “All they want is money. Mike wasn’t like that.”

Six years ago, Basham showed up at Raymer’s restaurant and started working. It was the beginning of an unusual but special relationship.

Basham had a small spot next to Raymer’s restaurant where he would sleep and store his things.

“Five or six years, I’ve seen him almost every day,” Raymer said. “We see him at Christmas. I said he’s 61, he bought me a Father’s Day present last year.”

Raymer was shocked when he heard the news about the hit-and-run. Basham was riding his bike when he was hit and thrown from his bike.

Soon after that, while on the ground, Basham was hit by a second car.

Hours later, Raymer was still struggling for words.

“He’s part of my family,” he said. “He’s part of my restaurant’s family. He works harder than anybody I’ve ever seen in my life.

“He wasn’t someone who would take, take, take,” Amanda Mills, founder of South End Street Angels said. “He would never take more than he needed.”

South End Street Angels do community outreach for the homeless, domestic violence victims, and more. Raymer said Basham was more than a client, he was like a brother.

“He was willing to give the shirt off his back even though he had very little or nothing,” Raymer said. “It’s a huge loss not only to me and my family, but also the community here in the south end.”

After hearing what happened to one of their own, Basham’s south-end family has one message for the drivers.

“Just need to have closure,” Raymer said. “Need to have justice. Just turn yourself in,”

“Even if it was an accident, and you were scared and didn’t want to stop, please do the right thing and turn yourself in,” Mills said.

The south end community is making plans to hold a memorial and funeral for Basham.

If anyone has any information or may have been in the area at the time of the incident, please call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

