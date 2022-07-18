Contact Troubleshooters
Man charged with assaulting woman, attempting to stab officer

(MGN)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspect has been charged with assault and resisting arrest after a stabbing a women over the weekend.

Louisville Metro police were called to the 1400 block of Dixie Highway around 10:25 p.m. Friday. The first officers to arrive found a woman with a stab wound to the neck.

The injured woman was rushed to University Hospital where she udnerwent surgery. LMPD says she is in critical but stable condition.

Officers located the suspect, identified as Kenneth Dandridge, 41, of Louisville, a short time later at the corner of Dixie Highway and Garland Ave. When police approached Dandridge, he pulled a knife and attempted to attack one of the officers, according to his arrest report.

The report says officers had to use “less lethal means” to get Dandridge to drop the knife. Police say he continued to resist attempts to be placed into handcuffs.

Dandridge was found to have a bloody knife and the bike witnesses said he was riding just before the attack. Police also say that Dandridge was recorded on surveillance video going south on Dixie Highway.

Dandridge was scheduled to be arraigned this morning, but online records for Louisville Metro Corrections do not show that he has been booked into the jail yet.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

