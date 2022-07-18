Contact Troubleshooters
Man hospitalized after shooting in Newburg neighborhood; police investigating


One man has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in the Newburg neighborhood on Monday afternoon.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in the Newburg neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

Calls came in just before 3:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 4400 block of Plantus Place, near East Indian Trail, Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed.

Officers arrived and found an adult man who had been shot multiple times at the location. He was taken to University Hospital where he is expected to survive, according to police.

Police said there are no suspects in custody. LMPD continues its investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.c


WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

