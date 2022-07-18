Person in custody after Laurel County ‘hostage situation’
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A person is in custody after what’s being described as a hostage situation in Laurel County.
It happened Monday morning at a truck stop off I-75 at exit 49. State police told us the sheriff’s office was in a stand-off with someone.
Our reporter at the scene has since notified us that the situation has been resolved and a person was taken into custody.
We’re working to get more details about what happened.
