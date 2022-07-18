Contact Troubleshooters
Proposed ordinance in Louisville requires annual inspections of rental properties

Under the proposal, 10% of rental properties would be inspected annually in Louisville.
Under the proposal, 10% of rental properties would be inspected annually in Louisville.
By Sean Baute
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A proposed ordinance by four Louisville Metro Council members would restructure the city’s rental registry.

Under the proposed changes to the registry, landlords would be required to provide a point of contact to collect rent payments or provide notice of violations.

The proposal lays out a plan to inspect 10% of registrants annually. It would also require owners to sign an affidavit every year saying they’re up to code.

If found to be in compliance, owners could fees associated with the registry waived.

”The hope is to reward good actors,” Metro Council member Rick Blackwell (D-12) said.

Blackwell pointed to the recently update registry for short-term rentals, like Airbnb, and said he’d like to see that expanded to long-term rentals.

The ordinance would create a registry accessible by tenants and neighbors in hopes of keeping them accountable.

It prioritizes health and safety of renters.

“The first thing that should come to mind is humanity,” Metro Council member Keisha Dorsey (D-3) said. “That’s the most important part.”

Councilmembers Dorsey and Blackwell, along with Nicole George and Jecorey Arthur, said it would likely be a six-month time frame to get things up and running.

They’re still awaiting a cost analysis on what it would take to implement the program.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.

