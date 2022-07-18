Troubleshooters: Residents tangled up in overgrown trail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A popular trail on Louisville’s east side seems to be turning back into forest, and users don’t understand why.

The Old Henry Trail is not a public trail, so Louisville Metro is not in charge of clearing the path.

“My wife used to walk on it until it became overgrown,” Bill Renner said.

He said his wife doesn’t feel safe anymore now that trees and bushes have nearly blocked their path over the past two years.

“She doesn’t feel safe, because it’s so overgrown and it is isolated,” Renner said.

The trail was at one time a public road, but it now belongs to a private landowner. The trail sees a lot of use, as joggers and walkers walked the trail and avoided trees.

“We need a facility other than Old Henry Road for people to walk on,” Renner said.

The council member for the area said there isn’t anything the metro can do.

“It is private, we don’t have any jurisdiction as Metro government,” Councilmember Anthony Piagentini said. “There’s many private trails throughout private or industrial areas throughout District 19.”

He said he’s trying to have trails built out throughout his district.

“We’ve been expanding, for example, the Louisville loop,” Piagentini said. “I’m meeting with them. I meet with them ever year to look at the expansion of that sort of multi-use biking and hiking trail that’s coming through District 19.”

The trail may not be an easy fix.

County property records show Jewish Hospital was the landowner at one point. It was then purchased by UofL Health.

A spokesperson said another health care company now owns the land the trail is on.

WAVE News reached out to the new owners to see what their plans, but have not received a response.

Neighbors hope it will stay open and trimmed.

“We wouldn’t want to see it closed,” Renner said.

If the trail was a sidewalk, Louisville Metro would have some control over it. Because the trail’s on private land, there is nothing Louisville Metro can do to clear it.

