ALERT DAY WEDNESDAY: Hazardous heat and strong scattered storms

ALERT DAYS

Wednesday (7/20/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Mainly dry and clear for us overnight

Alert Day on Wednesday for heat index values up to 109°

Scattered strong storms Wednesday evening 6PM-12AM ET

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll be mostly clear and muggy overnight as a shower or two grazes a select few areas south of Louisville. Lows will be in the 70s.

Wednesday is a WAVE Weather Alert Day as hazardous heat sets up in the afternoon, pushing heat index values up to 109° in some cases.

There will also be a window for strong to severe storms in a few places between 6 p.m. and midnight. Those storms Wednesday night could contain damaging winds and some small hail.

After midnight the storms will generally be south of our area as the cold front pushes through. Lows will be in the 70s Thursday morning.

Thursday still looks hot behind the cold front earlier in the day, but at least the humidity will drop throughout the day with sunny skies in place. Highs on Thursday will be in the lower 90s.

The heat really kicks in heading into the weekend with highs in the upper 90s. This will be a drier heat, so while we may hit 100° in a few spots, the heat index won’t be too far off from the actual air temperature.

Scattered storms return next week as a front sags down from the north.

