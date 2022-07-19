Beechmont Little League teams fundraising to travel to regionals

Contact Troubleshooters
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two Louisville Little League teams are seeking help from the community to take part and play in regional tournaments.

The Beechmont Baseball All-Star 10-U and 12-U teams won bids to their respective tournaments happening in Galesburg, Ill. for 10-U and Crown Point, Ind. for 12-U.

The 10-U team played to the semi-finals in the Kentucky State Tournament, while the 12-U team won runner up in the district tournament and are Kentucky State champions.

The teams said they are looking to the community to help fund the teams’ hotel rooms, food and transportation.

To donate to the teams’ GoFundMe pages, click or tap here for Beechmont 10-U, and click or tap here for Beechmont 12-U.

