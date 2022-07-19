Box truck driver killed in rollover accident on I-64 East near Hurstbourne
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials are working a rollover accident where one man was killed at I-64 East near Hurstbourne Lane on Tuesday afternoon.
Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said officers responded to the crash just after 4 p.m.
Police were notified that a box truck lost control and overturned on I-64 at the Hurstbourne Lane exit around mile marker 14.
Ruoff confirmed the driver of the box truck, an adult man, died at the scene.
As of 6 p.m., TRIMARC reported the left lane has reopened. The right two lanes and right shoulder remain blocked as crews clear the scene.
