Box truck driver killed in rollover accident on I-64 East near Hurstbourne

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials are working a rollover accident where one man was killed at I-64 East near Hurstbourne Lane on Tuesday afternoon.

Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said officers responded to the crash just after 4 p.m.

Police were notified that a box truck lost control and overturned on I-64 at the Hurstbourne Lane exit around mile marker 14.

Ruoff confirmed the driver of the box truck, an adult man, died at the scene.

As of 6 p.m., TRIMARC reported the left lane has reopened. The right two lanes and right shoulder remain blocked as crews clear the scene.

This story may be updated.

