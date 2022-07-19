Contact Troubleshooters
Dedication hosted for newly reopened East Louisville Neighborhood Place

Dedication hosted for newly reopened East Louisville Neighborhood Place
Dedication for the Charmoli Center Neighborhood Place took place Monday morning at the site’s new location at 9100 Marksfield Road.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - City officials celebrated a newly reopened Neighborhood Place location offering multiple resources for residents in one location.

Dedication for the Charmoli Center Neighborhood Place took place Monday morning at the site’s new location at 9100 Marksfield Road.

The original location in Middletown, located on Juneau Drive, was closed back in 2019 as a result of a tight city budget.

According to Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, the location was reopened with the support of the Louisville Metro Council and a healthier budget.

The Center houses staff from multiple agencies in one accessible location, offering residents in eastern Jefferson County services for emergency financial assistance, school-related services, job training scholarships and more.

“Compassion is one of our core city values, and we define compassion as an action word, removing barriers and creating opportunities for everyone to reach their full potential,” Fischer said in a release. “Neighborhood Place is a place where that value comes to life.”

The Charmoli Center, open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., is one of eight Neighborhood Places serving residents in Jefferson County.

For more information and to find a nearby Neighborhood Place, click or tap here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

