Driver swerves to miss tree, ends up in Kentucky River

Police Lights
Police Lights(AP)
By Keaton Hall and Evan Hatter
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency responders were at the scene of a crash near Dipsy Doodle Curve close to the Hazard Water Plant late Monday evening.

Officials with Hazard Police tell WYMT that a tree fell across the road. The driver of an SUV tried to swerve to miss the tree, but went over the embankment and ended up in the North Fork of the Kentucky River.

We are told that the driver was shaken up, but is expected to be okay. The SUV was the only one involved in the incident.

We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

