Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Explosion reported at Hoover Dam, fire department says

An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.(Pixabay)
By FOX5 Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - Fire crews are responding to a reported explosion at the Hoover Dam.

A video shared on Twitter showed the explosion at the dam Tuesday morning, KVVU reported.

The Boulder City Fire Department said crews are responding to the emergency call, and the fire was extinguished before its crews arrived.

The engineering marvel was built in the 1930s during the Great Depression. It is operated by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Indiana man praised for quickly ending the rampage of a mass shooter was breaking mall...
Gun owners, activists react to Indiana ‘Good Samaritan’ who stopped mall shooter
Michael Basham on his birthday.
Louisville community reacts to man struck by two cars during hit-and-run on Terry Road
A person is in custody after a hostage situation in Laurel County.
Undercover drug buy takes a dangerous turn in Kentucky
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
GE announced in November that it planned to split into three companies focused on aviation,...
GE reveals identity of 3 companies after historic split

Latest News

The Respect for Marriage Act would repeal a leftover law still on the books from the Clinton...
House to vote on same-sex marriage, responding to high court
During testimony, family members emotionally exit the courtroom on the first day of the...
Jurors see gruesome video of Florida school shooting
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2020 file photo, the former home of Emmett and Mamie Till at 6427 S St....
Emmett Till’s house, Black sites to get landmarks funds
Elon Musk is battling Twitter over his earlier idea to buy the social media company.
Twitter-Musk takeover dispute heading for an October trial