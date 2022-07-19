FORECAST: Dangerous heat, humidity on the way

WEATHER HEADLINES

MORNING FOG: Patchy fog may reduce visibility for the morning commute

WEDNESDAY: ALERT DAY in place for dangerous heat, strong thunderstorm potential

HEAT ADVISORY: Wednesday for most of the region; 12 PM to 8 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today’s fog mixes out during the late morning, leaving behind mostly sunny skies for this afternoon. Highs climb into the upper 80s and low 90s. An isolated afternoon downpour can’t be ruled out.

Skies remain mostly clear tonight as temperatures fall into the 70s.

A WAVE Weather ALERT DAY has been issued for Wednesday as heat indices top out in the 102°-109° range; actual high temperatures will reach the mid-90s. Tomorrow’s heat could fuel scattered strong afternoon/evening thunderstorms.

Scattered thunderstorms move out of the region Wednesday night as a cold front marches east. Lows return to the 70s by Thursday morning.

Behind Wednesday’s front, highs will be slightly “cooler” on Thursday; highs max out in the upper 80s and low 90s. Temperatures soar into the upper 90s Friday through Sunday before another system brings rain chances back into the forecast.

