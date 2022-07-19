Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

FORECAST: Dangerous heat, humidity on the way

Some locally dense fog could reduce visibilities to less than a mile this morning.
Some locally dense fog could reduce visibilities to less than a mile this morning.(Pixabay)
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • MORNING FOG: Patchy fog may reduce visibility for the morning commute
  • WEDNESDAY: ALERT DAY in place for dangerous heat, strong thunderstorm potential
  • HEAT ADVISORY: Wednesday for most of the region; 12 PM to 8 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today’s fog mixes out during the late morning, leaving behind mostly sunny skies for this afternoon. Highs climb into the upper 80s and low 90s. An isolated afternoon downpour can’t be ruled out.

Skies remain mostly clear tonight as temperatures fall into the 70s.

A WAVE Weather ALERT DAY has been issued for Wednesday as heat indices top out in the 102°-109° range; actual high temperatures will reach the mid-90s. Tomorrow’s heat could fuel scattered strong afternoon/evening thunderstorms.

Scattered thunderstorms move out of the region Wednesday night as a cold front marches east. Lows return to the 70s by Thursday morning.

Behind Wednesday’s front, highs will be slightly “cooler” on Thursday; highs max out in the upper 80s and low 90s. Temperatures soar into the upper 90s Friday through Sunday before another system brings rain chances back into the forecast.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Basham on his birthday.
Louisville community reacts to man struck by two cars during hit-and-run on Terry Road
A person is in custody after a hostage situation in Laurel County.
Undercover drug buy takes a dangerous turn in Kentucky
GE announced in November that it planned to split into three companies focused on aviation,...
GE reveals identity of 3 companies after historic split
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
Police laud actions of man who killed Indiana mall attacker

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, July 18, 2022
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 7/18
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 7/15
StormTalk!
StormTALK! Weather Blog Announcement