Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

FORECAST: Sunny and hot today; Heat builds on Wednesday

The skyline of Louisville, Ky. as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind.
The skyline of Louisville, Ky. as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind.(Source: WAVE News)
By Brian Goode
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Quiet today with highs into the upper 80s/lower 90s
  • HEAT ADVISORY: For Wednesday, areas along/west of I-65
  • SEVERE THUNDERSTORM RISK: For Wednesday PM/Evening, areas near and south of the Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunny and hot afternoon with just a few small cumulus clouds. Temperatures will heat back up into the lower 90s.

Skies remain mostly clear tonight as temperatures fall into the 70s. Can’t rule out a stray shower that may breeze by around the 2 a.m. or 3 a.m. hour.

A WAVE Weather ALERT DAY has been issued for Wednesday as heat indices top out in the 102°-109° range; actual high temperatures will reach the mid-90s. It will be a breezy day as well. Thunderstorms could rapidly develop toward evening and become strong.

Scattered thunderstorms move out of the region Wednesday night as a cold front marches east. Lows return to the 70s by Thursday morning.

The heat will surge upward into Wednesday with a minor drop Thursday. But that drop will just be a tease as the heat builds right back in just in time for the weekend. And it could get close to record levels.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Indiana man praised for quickly ending the rampage of a mass shooter was breaking mall...
Gun owners, activists react to Indiana ‘Good Samaritan’ who stopped mall shooter
Michael Basham on his birthday.
Louisville community reacts to man struck by two cars during hit-and-run on Terry Road
A person is in custody after a hostage situation in Laurel County.
Undercover drug buy takes a dangerous turn in Kentucky
GE announced in November that it planned to split into three companies focused on aviation,...
GE reveals identity of 3 companies after historic split
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say

Latest News

GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 7/19
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 6 a.m. Weather - Tuesday, July 19, 2022
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 7/18
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 7/15