FORECAST: Sunny and hot today; Heat builds on Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Quiet today with highs into the upper 80s/lower 90s

HEAT ADVISORY: For Wednesday, areas along/west of I-65

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM RISK: For Wednesday PM/Evening, areas near and south of the Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunny and hot afternoon with just a few small cumulus clouds. Temperatures will heat back up into the lower 90s.

Skies remain mostly clear tonight as temperatures fall into the 70s. Can’t rule out a stray shower that may breeze by around the 2 a.m. or 3 a.m. hour.

A WAVE Weather ALERT DAY has been issued for Wednesday as heat indices top out in the 102°-109° range; actual high temperatures will reach the mid-90s. It will be a breezy day as well. Thunderstorms could rapidly develop toward evening and become strong.

Scattered thunderstorms move out of the region Wednesday night as a cold front marches east. Lows return to the 70s by Thursday morning.

The heat will surge upward into Wednesday with a minor drop Thursday. But that drop will just be a tease as the heat builds right back in just in time for the weekend. And it could get close to record levels.

