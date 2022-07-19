Goode Weather Blog 7/19

WEDNESDAY HEAT

Still watching to see how much low-level moisture gets pull our way along with some of the moisture off of the plants recently. That humid air with a rising thermometer into the mid 90s can push the Heat Index to 105 and perhaps exceed it for a few hour in the afternoon. We already have had a WAVE Weather Alert Day declared for this setup and the NWS just this morning issued a Heat Advisory (shown) for much of the area along/west of I-65.

From NWS Louisville (wavenews)

WEDNESDAY STORMS?

Still seeing varying solutions on how this t-storm chance can play out. Confidence is still quiet low so I don’t think you’ll see much change in the forecast today on this as this is one of those “we data from the DAY OF the event. Having said that, SPC did push back to the southwest....the SLIGHT RISK level for severe t-storms. The rest of the area is mainly in the lower-end scale of MARGINAL.

We’ll watch it.

This is also for Wednesday PM from the Storm Prediction Center (wavenews)

