Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Gov. Beshear signs 6 bills to expand access to education in the commonwealth

By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Beshear joined state lawmakers, educators and advocates on Monday to sign six bipartisan bills that expand access to education in the commonwealth.

The bills will address post-secondary pathways for high school students in alternative schools and teacher shortages. They will support early literacy education, due process for university students, and speed up the process for school district construction projects, the release said.

“My administration will always put education first,” Beshear said. “If we want to continue to attract world-class companies, we must provide a world-class public education system. As Governor, and as a dad who wants all our kids to succeed, it’s my goal to ensure that every Kentucky child has access to a quality education that will prepare them for a bright future.”

One of the bills signed will expand Kentucky children’s access to books.

Senate Bill 164 establishes the “Imagination Library of Kentucky Program” and expands the library to all 120 counties in Kentucky. Under the program, each registered child up to five years old will receive a free book every month.

The bill will improve childhood literacy rates in Kentucky, and close educational attainment gaps, the release said.

“This is a wonderful moment and a great opportunity for the state of Kentucky,” Senate Minority Floor Leader Morgan McGarvey of Louisville said. “The Dolly Parton Imagination Library is here to stay. This is a great public-private partnership that guarantees any child who wants it, from when they’re a newborn to five years old, can get a book delivered to their home monthly. We know the effectiveness of having books in the home. I know from my own kids how important this is and how we can move the needle in Kentucky. Kentucky is one of the first states to adopt the Imagination Library statewide. This is a bipartisan win for our kids.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenants at Finish Line Apartments read their demands
Finish Line Apartment tenants demand to sit down with property owners
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
Chief: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
Credit: WTHR
‘Multiple’ victims reported after shooting at Greenwood Park Mall
The cyclist was hit by two separate vehicles that failed to stop.
Cyclist hit and killed near Terry Road

Latest News

Drop off area for rideshare drivers.
Rideshare drivers upset about Kentucky Expo policy
Ruoff said it is unknown if the two reports are connected.
Louisville police investigating after two juveniles injured in shootings
People now have to decide to walk or pay for parking when they rideshare to the Kentucky...
Rideshare drivers upset about Kentucky Expo policy
Two Louisville Little League teams are seeking help from the community to take part and play in...
Beechmont Little League teams fundraising to travel to regionals