Gov. Beshear signs 6 bills to expand access to education in the commonwealth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Beshear joined state lawmakers, educators and advocates on Monday to sign six bipartisan bills that expand access to education in the commonwealth.

The bills will address post-secondary pathways for high school students in alternative schools and teacher shortages. They will support early literacy education, due process for university students, and speed up the process for school district construction projects, the release said.

“My administration will always put education first,” Beshear said. “If we want to continue to attract world-class companies, we must provide a world-class public education system. As Governor, and as a dad who wants all our kids to succeed, it’s my goal to ensure that every Kentucky child has access to a quality education that will prepare them for a bright future.”

One of the bills signed will expand Kentucky children’s access to books.

Senate Bill 164 establishes the “Imagination Library of Kentucky Program” and expands the library to all 120 counties in Kentucky. Under the program, each registered child up to five years old will receive a free book every month.

The bill will improve childhood literacy rates in Kentucky, and close educational attainment gaps, the release said.

“This is a wonderful moment and a great opportunity for the state of Kentucky,” Senate Minority Floor Leader Morgan McGarvey of Louisville said. “The Dolly Parton Imagination Library is here to stay. This is a great public-private partnership that guarantees any child who wants it, from when they’re a newborn to five years old, can get a book delivered to their home monthly. We know the effectiveness of having books in the home. I know from my own kids how important this is and how we can move the needle in Kentucky. Kentucky is one of the first states to adopt the Imagination Library statewide. This is a bipartisan win for our kids.”

