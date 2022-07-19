Jeffersonville City Council votes down zoning change for new GCCS middle school

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Greater Clark County Schools’ plan to develop a new middle school to replace Parkview Middle School has been put on hold.

The school district proposed the idea, stating it would purchase 26 acres at the corner of Utica-Sellersburg and New Chapel Road for development of the new school, which would have scheduled to begin construction in 2024 or 2025.

The new school was proposed to replace Parkview Middle School, which according to the district, was smaller than the newly proposed site and did not allow for expansion.

City council voted Monday and denied GCCS’ proposal for the zoning change allowing development for the new school.

The proposal failed in a 5-2 vote on Monday evening.

Concerns brought up about the initial zoning change included area traffic, congestion, drainage and noise issues.

The district’s proposal included a five year facility plan that invested more than $170 million in Jeffersonville schools over the next five years.

According to a plan by the school district, the failed proposal could cause the district to look for land for the replacement middle school outside of Jeffersonville.

