Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Jeffersonville City Council votes down zoning change for new GCCS middle school

Greater Clark County Schools’ plan to develop a new middle school to replace Parkview Middle...
Greater Clark County Schools’ plan to develop a new middle school to replace Parkview Middle School has been put on hold.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Greater Clark County Schools’ plan to develop a new middle school to replace Parkview Middle School has been put on hold.

The school district proposed the idea, stating it would purchase 26 acres at the corner of Utica-Sellersburg and New Chapel Road for development of the new school, which would have scheduled to begin construction in 2024 or 2025.

The new school was proposed to replace Parkview Middle School, which according to the district, was smaller than the newly proposed site and did not allow for expansion.

City council voted Monday and denied GCCS’ proposal for the zoning change allowing development for the new school.

The proposal failed in a 5-2 vote on Monday evening.

Concerns brought up about the initial zoning change included area traffic, congestion, drainage and noise issues.

The district’s proposal included a five year facility plan that invested more than $170 million in Jeffersonville schools over the next five years.

According to a plan by the school district, the failed proposal could cause the district to look for land for the replacement middle school outside of Jeffersonville.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Indiana man praised for quickly ending the rampage of a mass shooter was breaking mall...
Gun owners, activists react to Indiana ‘Good Samaritan’ who stopped mall shooter
Michael Basham on his birthday.
Louisville community reacts to man struck by two cars during hit-and-run on Terry Road
A person is in custody after a hostage situation in Laurel County.
Undercover drug buy takes a dangerous turn in Kentucky
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
GE announced in November that it planned to split into three companies focused on aviation,...
GE reveals identity of 3 companies after historic split

Latest News

Randy Lankford leaves the courtroom July 17, 2022.
Man accused of mismanaging a Jeffersonville funeral home faces victims in court
Spring Street is scheduled to reopen this fall-- the owners hope-- in time for football season.
Spring Street Bar and Grill planning for fall reopening
Judge unblocks Indiana genetic abnormality abortion law
Drop off area for rideshare drivers.
Rideshare drivers upset about Kentucky Expo policy