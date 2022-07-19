Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Judge unblocks Indiana genetic abnormality abortion law

(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - An Indiana law aimed at prohibiting abortions based on gender, race or disability is going into effect after a federal judge lifted an order first issued six years ago blocking its enforcement.

U.S. District Judge Tonya Walton Pratt granted an order Monday removing her injunction that was sought by the Indiana attorney general’s office after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last month to allow states to outlaw most abortions.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana had successfully sued to block the law after it was adopted by Indiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature in 2016, but it conceded defeat in light of the Supreme Court ruling.

Then-Gov. Mike Pence signed the law, which includes a ban on abortions sought because a fetus has a genetic abnormality such as Down syndrome. The law allows doctors who perform abortions in such cases to be sued for wrongful death.

A previous appeal by the state seeking to enforce the law was rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2019. But that was before former President Donald Trump’s nomination of Justice Amy Coney Barrett strengthened the court’s conservative majority.

Another federal judge has lifted similar rulings against Indiana anti-abortion laws in recent weeks, ahead of the state Legislature meeting in a special session starting Monday during which action is expected on additional abortion restrictions.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Indiana man praised for quickly ending the rampage of a mass shooter was breaking mall...
Gun owners, activists react to Indiana ‘Good Samaritan’ who stopped mall shooter
Michael Basham on his birthday.
Louisville community reacts to man struck by two cars during hit-and-run on Terry Road
A person is in custody after a hostage situation in Laurel County.
Undercover drug buy takes a dangerous turn in Kentucky
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
GE announced in November that it planned to split into three companies focused on aviation,...
GE reveals identity of 3 companies after historic split

Latest News

GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 7/19
The skyline of Louisville, Ky. as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind.
FORECAST: Sunny and hot today; Heat builds on Wednesday
A picture of Summer Wells from a Prayer Vigil.
Searching for Summer Wells | Don Wells releases letter to ‘kidnappers’
The suspect Darryl Alan Earls has been lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.
Ky. man accused of attacking woman with machete indicted by grand jury