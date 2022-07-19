Contact Troubleshooters
Ky. man accused of attacking woman with machete indicted by grand jury

The indictment states Darryl Earls, 30, is accused of assaulting Taylor Lowe, 20, with a machete.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - A Williamsburg man was indicted by a grand jury on Monday for an assault that happened on May 22.

A Whitley County Grand Jury handed down the indictment for first-degree assault.

The indictment states Darryl Earls, 30, is accused of assaulting Taylor Lowe, 20, with a machete.

Police said Lowe was in the hospital with “severe life-threatening injuries” after the incident. We are not sure what her current condition is.

