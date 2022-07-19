Lanes blocked on I-64 East near Hurstbourne due to deadly rollover accident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials are working a rollover accident where one man was killed at I-64 East near Hurstbourne Lane on Tuesday afternoon.

Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said officers responded to the crash just after 4 p.m.

Police were notified that a box truck lost control and overturned on I-64 at the Hurstbourne Lane exit around mile marker 14.

Ruoff confirmed the driver of the box truck, an adult man, died at the scene.

TRIMARC is reporting all lanes have been blocked while crews clear the scene. Traffic is being diverted onto Hurstbourne Lane and drivers can get back onto I-64 East at the on ramp on Hurstbourne Lane.

This story may be updated.

