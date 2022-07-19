Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Halloween Parade & Festival returning after 2-year hiatus

After two years, Louisville Halloween announced the return of the city’s annual Halloween parade.
After two years, Louisville Halloween announced the return of the city's annual Halloween parade.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After two years, Louisville Halloween announced the return of the city’s annual Halloween parade.

The Halloween Parade & Festival will take place on along Broadway and in Paristown on Oct. 29 as part of Louisville Halloween’s Ultimate Halloween Fest, according to a release.

“After pausing for two years because of COVID, we are excited to bring the Halloween Parade & Festival back better that ever!” producer Michael Book said in a release. “We’ve made changes to the parade route and location of the festival with the goal of improving the overall experience.”

The festival event begins at 12 p.m. with live music from the Blues Brothers, Freddy & The Cruegers, Soul Circus and The Crashers.

Guests and their families will be able to take part in fun contests such as the Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest and Pumpkin Derby, the organization shared. The festival will also feature street vendors and food from Paristown’s Village Market and The Cafe.

The parade is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m.

Ultimate Halloween Fest is a ten-week experience scheduled to run from Sept. 1 through Nov. 5. For more information, click or tap here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.

