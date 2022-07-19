Louisville police investigating after two juveniles injured in shootings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two juveniles were injured in shootings happening Monday night in Louisville.

According to Louisville Metro police, officers first responded to the intersection of South 24th Street and West Madison Street on reports of a shooting around 9:45 p.m.

Police arrived and found a boy, no age given, who had been shot in the foot, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff. He was privately taken to Norton Children’s Hospital where he is expected to survive.

A second juvenile patient showed up at the hospital around the same time with a gunshot wound to the arm, police said.

Ruoff said it is unknown if the two reports are connected. LMPD is investigating both incidents.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

