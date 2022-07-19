Man accused of mismanaging a Jeffersonville funeral home faces victims in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of mismanaging a funeral home found with 31 decomposing bodies inside was in court Tuesday.

For the first time, Randy Lankford, owner of Lankford Family Funeral Home, was face to face with the families suing him.

“I have no comment at this time,” Lankford said on his way out of the courtroom.

The families in the courtroom whose loved ones were involved didn’t hold back, at least with words.

”It took a lot of restraint,” said Mark Humphrey, who one week prior said he’d need “bail money” if he saw Lankford.

Humphrey and his sister Amanda are still awaiting the cremated remains of their father after they say Lankford gave them someone else’s ashes.

“[It’s] just another Tuesday to him,” Amanda Humphrey said. “And I guess that’s the way we were looked at. We were just another family. We were just another $650.”

Along with 31 decomposing bodies, cremated remains of at least 16 other people were found inside Lankford’s funeral home.

Attorney Larry Wilder, who is representing several families, said Lankford hasn’t been at all remorseful.

“I think he’s a sociopath,” Wilder said. “He showed zero emotion, and people who show no emotion certainly lack empathy, and that’s the definition of a sociopath.”

Amanda Humphrey said she’s continued to grieve her father’s death and others are having to do the same.

”It’s a freaking nightmare that will never stop for us, it seems like,” Humphrey said. “And I can’t imagine what the other families are going through. We’re just one piece of the puzzle, but there are 48 of us out there.”

Lankford was ordered Tuesday not to destroy any documents on his phone, computer, or inside his business.

The Jeffersonville Police Department is currently in possession of all the aforementioned items.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.