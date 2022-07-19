Contact Troubleshooters
Neighborhood Place to host 7 Back to School events offering free school supplies to students

School supplies
School supplies(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Neighborhood Place will be hosting several back-to-school events to get kids ready for the upcoming school year.

The Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services (RCS) is donating $200,000 to purchase school supplies, including backpacks, folders, notebooks, pens, and more.

The supplies will be given out at seven back-to-school events planned for late July and early August by Neighborhood Place. The events are open to families with children in kindergarten to high school and will offer prizes and giveaways as well. Students must be present at the events. Valid ID or other proof of Jefferson County residency will be required.

JCPS Nutrition Services will provide free lunches for kids at some events and families may complete a CAP referral for clothing and uniform assistance.

“We know the COVID-19 pandemic has made the last couple years extremely hard for many families in our community,” Director of Louisville Metro RCS Tameka Laird said. “School supplies can get expensive, and we’re proud this special allocation of federal CSBG funds will provide thousands of students with the supplies they need to achieve more this school year. Having the right school supplies can give students a boost of confidence and feelings of excitement for the year ahead.

Here is more information about the seven upcoming events:

  • Saturday, July 23, Back to School Festival at Valley High School from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This will be a drive-thru event at 10200 Dixie Highway.
  • Tuesday, July 26, Back to School Event at DuValle Education Center/Carter Elementary School will be held from 5 p.m- 7 p.m. The event will be held at 3610 Bohne Ave.
  • Saturday, July 30, Back to School Bash at Olmsted Academy North located at 4530 Bellevue Ave. from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Tuesday, Aug. 2, Back to School Event at Charmoli Center Neighborhood Place from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. This is a drive-thru event at 9100 Marksfield Road. Cars must enter this drive-thru event from S. Chadwick Rd./Hurstbourne Baptist Church area; not Whittington Parkway.
  • Thursday, Aug. 4, Back to School Fest at First Gethsemane Center for Family Development located at 1159 Algonquin Pkwy from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Friday, Aug. 5, Back to School Festival at Northwest Neighborhood Place at The Academy at Shawnee from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event will be held at 4018 West Market St.
  • Saturday, Aug 6, 2022, Back to School Festival at Thomas Jefferson Middle School from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. Located at 1501 Rangeland Rd.

