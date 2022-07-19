Contact Troubleshooters
Officials identify Louisville 7-year-old who died while in foster care

Officials are investigating the death of a 7-year-old child who died while in foster care in...
Officials are investigating the death of a 7-year-old child who died while in foster care in Louisville.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 7-year-old boy who died while in foster care in Louisville has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Ja’Ceon Terry died on Sunday within Norton Children’s Hospital while living within the Bellewood and Brooklawn foster care facility in Bashford Manor, according to a coroner’s report.

The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services confirmed in a statement the child had died while in foster care and multiple cabinet investigations began on Sunday.

Officials with Louisville Metro Police also confirmed the child’s death and that the department’s homicide unit was investigating.

The manner and cause of death for the child is pending, the coroner confirmed.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

